Steam sets a new 24 million concurrent user record

Steam has this week broken it’s concurrent user record once again this year, beating the 20 million record set back in March 2020. This week 24,805,106 users either online or playing games at the exact same time. Majority of these playing the new Cyberpunk 2077 game as well as the classic Counter-Strike: Global Offensive shooter.

“Our on-going goal with Steam is to improve the service we offer customers. We believe that by sharing this data, we’ll be able to spot problems earlier, improve the Steam service more efficiently, and ultimately build better products and experiences. Let us know what you think.”

Check out the latest Steam and Game Stats over on the official Steam Stats page via the link below.

Source : Steam Stats : Kit Guru

