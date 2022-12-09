Star Wars Jedi Survivor reveal trailer

Electronic Arts has released a new trailer for the upcoming new video game Star Wars Jedi Survivor which will be officially launching on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems on March 17, 2023. Taking place five years after the events of the previous game in the series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Survivor once again provides gamers with a narrative driven action adventure game played from third person perspective. Currently in the final stages of development by the team at Respawn Entertainment in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games the reveal trailer below provides a quick insight into what you can expect from the characters, storyline and game mechanics.

“Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.”

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

“Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these skills to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.”

“Explore an Untamed Galaxy – Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards. “

Source : EA





