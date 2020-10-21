Star Wars fans are sure to delighted by this amazing Star Wars inspired media centre and server rack system created by YouTube maker Bob Clagett. Checkout the video below to learn more about the Star Wars control console inspired project. The build was created with help from Star Wars prop fanatic Brian of The Smuggler’s Room.

“These videos are our attempt inspiring and empowering others to make the stuff that they want to have. Hopefully you’ll see something here that will inspire you to make something that you’re passionate about!”

“The Smugglers Room is a channel dedicated to building something out of nothing. We use a large variety of materials and methods to create totally geeked out projects. We include; 3D printing, electronics, woodworking, CNC carving, and more! “

Source : Bob Clagett : Smuggler’s Room : Adafruit

