Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR game launches on Quest Sept 15th

Gamers with access to the Oculus Quest virtual reality hardware may be interested to know that the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality game will be launching on the Quest platform in just over a week’s time. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be available to play on the Quest from September 15th 2021 and ILMxLAB have released a new teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the characters, storyline and experience.

Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR game

“Explore even more of the Batuu wilds in Last Call. In need of assistance, Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse) hires you to recover an ancient artifact. Navigating new environments like Sardeevem Chasm and the Cavern of the Moons, watch out for pirates and new threats, solving puzzles and using your droid repair tech tools to get yourself out of tight situations. “

“Additionally, you stumble upon a hidden First Order facility far, far away from Black Spire Outpost — highly dangerous and growing in secret. With an unlikely collection of allies including Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings), Mubo, R2-D2, and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) behind you, infiltrate the First Order’s operation and attempt to thwart an evil that threatens all of Batuu. “

“In The Bounty of Boggs Triff, play as IG-88 (Rhys Darby), a class four assassin droid and one of the top bounty hunters in all of known space. Take a peculiar bounty from Neeva (Anika Noni Rose) on the moon of Nar Shaddaa and traverse an impregnable fortress to reach Boggs Triff (Darin DePaul) and complete IG-88’s mission.

The story of Ady Sun’Zee (Ellie Araiza) continues in The Sacred Garden, set in The High Republic era many years after her first Tale. The apprentice has now leveled up into a Jedi Knight, and must teach her Padawan, Nooa, the ways of the Force — while learning some lessons herself.”

Source : Road to VR

