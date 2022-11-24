Star Wars FireCuda portable external storage from Seagate

Star Wars fans might be interested in a new range of portable external storage strives created by Seagate adorned with your favourite characters from the Star Wars franchise. Following on from the recently released Marvel Black Panther special edition drives the new Star Wars range features customizable RGB LED lighting and offers 2Tb of storage for your files, media and documents priced at $110.

Star Wars external storage

“The drives offer customizable RGB LED lighting and each design features a default custom character light out-of-the-box: a forceful blue for Luke Skywalker, a wrathful red for Darth Vader, and a white glow reminiscent of the Millennium Falcon for Han Solo. With built-in and customizable lighting options, all three of the drives enable Star Wars enthusiasts and gamers to awaken the powers of the Force at home.”

“With 2 TB of capacity, the FireCuda External Hard Drives (HDD) work with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox so tech enthusiasts can gather and store a galaxy of media, files, and games, regardless of operating system. Designed with USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, and USB bus-powered, the lightweight drives are the perfect match for Star Wars fans looking for spectacular storage while on the go. The special edition drives include Seagate’s one-year limited warranty and one-year of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind as they embark on adventure.”

Source : Seagate





