Star Trek Strange New Worlds TV series trailer released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming new Star Trek Strange New Worlds TV series Season 1 providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the latest Star Trek adventures following Captain Christopher Pike. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on the Paramount+ in a few months time starting May 5, 2022 and stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck.

The TV series has been created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet exclusively for the Paramount+ streaming service and will consist of 10 episodes in the first season which will conclude on July 7, 2022. A second season has already been confirmed and filming is underway but no release date has been confirmed as yet. The new Star Trek TV series takes place a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek TV Series

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek : Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

Source : Paramount+

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals