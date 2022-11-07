Mele PCG02 Pro NMVe SSD mini PC from $200

The new Mele PCG02 Pro mini PC supports NMVe SSD storage and is now available to purchase priced from $200 upwards. Powered by Celeron J4125 Quad-Core processor offering users a base frequency of 2.0Ghz and a Turbo frequency up to 2.7 GHz. The mini PC features DDR4 8GB RAM and comes preinstalled with Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and features dual OS boot capabilities if needed. Onboard storage is provided by a M.2 2280 NVMe SSD and SATA SSD, which can be expanded further using the microSD card reader.

“The first improvement on MeLE PCG02 Pro pc stick is that it is build with two HDMI ports, UHD Integrated Graphics 600,it support to connect to two monitors in extend 4k HDMI local display or duplicate 4k HDMI local display. Dual screen display will be a great function on office work and media play. The tiny PC is designed with an unrestricted bios,it support booting from Network,support PXE Boot/iPXE Boot,booting from USB in UEFI (not Legacy), it also support auto power on ,Wake On LAN/ WOL, RTC Wake,t BIOS Reset/CMOS Reset, disable Quiet Boot.”

Mele PCG02 Pro SSD mini PC

“MeLE PCG02 Pro computer stick built with A Type C port USB3.2 Gen 1=5Gbps,it supports data transmit, DC-IN Power Delivery protocol PD 3.0. Offers more power supply option on portable power pack, Cigarette Lighter, Outdoor power supply within 12V to 19V. 2.4GHz/ 5.0GHz Dual Band WiFi, Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000Mbps,Bluetooth 4.2. The mini computer designs with 2* HDMI 2.0 (female), 1*2.5mm audio jack, 1*RJ-45 Jack with realtek RTL8111H, 2*USB3.2 Gen 2, 1* Mico SD Slot.”

“The portable pc also supports optional OS from Linux Ubuntu Debian. The performance of J4125 is 32% higher than J3455 (14nm). Besides, it offers stable and reliable performance on Office light tasks and cloudy games.”

Source : Liliputing : Fanless Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals