New XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD



XPG has this week announced the launch of its new SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 Solid State Drive. Providing support for LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors, combined with AES 256-bit encryption for data security and integrity.

The SPECTRIX S20G is an SSD built with form and performance in mind with its distinct x-shaped RBG lighting and excellent read/write speeds. “The XPG SPECTRIX S20G is a gaming SSD through and through and its styling reflects this. It sports a distinctive and prominent x-shaped RGB design that outshines the competition. The RGB light effects can be customized via software. What’s more, a hairline-brushed finish gives the SSD a formidable yet elegant look that will intimidate and impress.”

“Users can accelerate their gaming experiences with the NVMe 1.3-compliant SPECTRIX S20G. Built with 3D NAND Flash and sporting read/write speeds of 2500/1800 MB/s, users will be able to load games faster and enjoy smoother gameplay. It works with all the latest Intel and AMD platforms for no-hassle compatibility.”

Source : XPG

