Team Group T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 and Z340 NVMe SSD range introduced

Team Group has introduce their new SSD ranges in the form of the T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 and T-Force Cardea Zero Z340, designed to support both AMD and Intel platforms and sporting the latest PCIe Gen3 x4 interface. The two graphene high-speed SSDs are equipped with patented graphene copper foil cooling modules and have continuous read/write speeds up to 2100 MB/s reads with up to 1700 MB/s writes; and 3400/ 3000 MB/s respectively.

Team Group T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 :

– 1TB, 512GB, 256GB

– Ultra-thin structure

– Patented graphene cooling structure

– Smart management technology

– Taiwan Utility PATENT (number: M591304)

“T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 PCIe M.2 SSD uses the latest, ultra-fast PCIe Gen3x4 interface. With NVMe 1.3 specification, the sequential read/write speeds can hit 2,100/1,700MB/s. T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 M.2 SSD has a patented graphene copper foil cooling module developed by the T-FORCE laboratory. The graphene, copper foil and insulation layer are glued together by special stacking technology, and the thickness is less than 1mm. The ultra-thin M.2 PCIe SSD is exclusively built for gaming laptops/ high-performance PC with limited installation space.”

Team Group T-Force Cardea Zero Z340 :

– 1TB, 512GB, 256GB

– High speed read/write performance

– Ultra-thin and lightweight structure

– Patented graphene cooling technology

– All-around smart management technology

– Taiwan Utility PATENT (number: M591304)

“T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z340 M.2 SSD has a patented graphene copper foil cooling module developed by the T-FORCE laboratory. The graphene, copper foil and insulation layer are glued together by special stacking technology. The thickness is less than 1mm which can effectively eliminate the problem of limited installation space. With DRAM Cache Buffer and NVMe 1.3 specification, the T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z340 PCIe M.2 SSD uses the latest, ultra-fast PCIe Gen3x4 interface to boost the sequential read/write speeds to 3400/3000MB/s.”

Source : Z330 : Z340

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals