Greenliant Sampling Energy-Efficient DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs

Greenliant has started sampling its DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive solid state drive (SSD) modules to customers requiring data storage with fast access speeds, while using less power than other PCIe-interface SSDs. The new Greenliant 88 PX Series NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs use high-quality, industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory and are available in a wide variety of different capacities from 128 GB to 2 TB depending on your needs. Benefits of 88 PX Series DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs include:

– High Performance: Reaches up to 2,500/2,100 MB/s read/write

– Energy Efficient: Active power consumption as low as 3,150 mW and 2 mW in a low-power idle mode

– High Data Integrity: No data-at-rest corruption during power loss events

– Wide Range of Capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

– Commercial and Industrial Temperature: Operates between 0°C to +70°C or -40°C to +85°C

– Host Memory Buffer (HMB) Support: Improves IOPS performance and reduces latency

– Data Security: Supports TCG OPAL 2.0 (I-temp) or Pyrite (C-temp)

“Forward Insights predicts that the NVMe PCIe SSD market will grow from $10.5B in 2019 to $29.2B in 2024. To address this demand and diverse customer requirements, Greenliant has expanded its NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive portfolio to offer 2280 form factor SSDs both with and without on-board DRAM. The DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive products support the PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface and can reach up to 2,500/2,100 MB/s sequential read/write performance. “

“Available in commercial (0 to +70 degrees Celsius) or industrial (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) temperature, DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs provide high reliability and low latency to a wide variety of applications, including industrial automation, cloud computing, security, networking, broadcasting and transportation.”

Greenliant is sampling commercial temperature DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs to customers now and expects to start shipping in volume production in December 2020. Plans are already in place to start sampling industrial temperature DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs in December 2020 with volume production expected in February 2021.

Source : Greenliant

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals