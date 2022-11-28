YoAudio long-range sports communicator 30% off

Skiers, cyclists, outdoor adventures and anyone else searching for a long range open sports communication system might be interested in YoAudio. Consisting of a small communicator that can be attached to the side of your helmet for convenience. The high quality, system is not only waterproof but provides a 2,000 ft range and features a battery capable of providing up to 24 hours of use on a single charge.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity the transmitters quickly pair when needed and can be setup in seconds. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $199 or £166 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The new wave in activity communications. No more shouting across hilltops. No need for cellphones to connect. High-quality long-range open comms keeping you, your friends, and your family – safe and stoked. Give feedback to mini shredders or newbies on and off piste.

All day battery life, massive range, and vital comms in case of white out or a wrong turn. YoAudio is empowering you to share your confidence with others on the slopes as they learn.”

Sports communicator

Assuming that the YoAudio funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the YoAudio ong-range sports communicator system project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Imagine being able to tell your riding buddy in real time that the drop you’ve just taken isn’t as bad as it looks on the line in, and hearing how stoked they are when they nail it. YoAudio is bringing these moments into new light. Share the stoke and celebrate each other’s achievements on the trail in real time.”

“Is there anything better than seeing friends face plant in powder? Now you can hear it, too. Some of our favorite Yo moments have been hearing the muffled sound of frustration as our shred partner spits out a mouthful of snow! Priceless.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the ong-range sports communicator system, jump over to the official YoAudio crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





