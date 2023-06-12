Spofec Rolls Royce Phantom Series II unveiled

Spofec has unveiled a modified Rolls Royce, the Spofec Rolls Royce Phantom Series II and the car gets a range of upgrades over the standard car, this include new wheels, more power and more.

A striking feature of this refined hyper-luxury sedan are the new SPOFEC 3 wheels, which were tailor-made for the Phantom and developed in cooperation with Vossen. The American manufacturer produces these rims in its hi-tech machining center using state-of-the-art forging and CNC machining technology.

The SPOFEC SP3 wheels impress with their extraordinary disc design, which features openings for cooling and venting the brakes, and a large center cover that conceals the wheel bolts. The sophisticated design makes these high-end rims look even larger than they already are in size 10Jx24 front and back. Furthermore, these rims are extremely strong and thus also suitable for the Phantom EWB with longer wheelbase.

The SPOFEC SP3 wheels carry high-performance tires of size 295/30 R 24 on the front and rear axle. In addition to the fully polished and brushed variant shown here, numerous other variants are also available. This includes a choice of 72 colors, as well as the option to get these wheels with a painted, polished or brushed surface finish.

You can find out more information about the new Spofec Rolls Royce Phantom Series II over at the Novitec website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the car.

Source Novitec



