SPLIT dual access carry-on suitcase

Appercase has designed a new carry on suitcase with a dual entry system allowing quick access to your belongings while still providing a lightweight, secure and rugged suitcase for your needs. Launched via Kickstarter the aptly named SPLIT suitcase has been created for “travellers on the go” and is now available to back with early bird pledges from $249 or roughly £195 offering a saving of over $100.

All goes to plan worldwide shipping to backers is expected to take place sometime during September 2020. Features of the carry on suitcase which measures 55 x 37 x 23 cm include a TSA approved double lock, single wide pull handle, dual opening compartments, 15.6 inch laptop compartment double 360° wheels and a construction which is use the “highest quality materials” say it’s creators.

Source : Kickstarter

