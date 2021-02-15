Speed Test: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy S21 smartphones and now we have a speed test of the Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro.

In the video below the two handsets are tested side by side, it will be interesting to see which of the two handsets is the fastest.

As we can see from the video the iPhone was the fastest of the two devices on the first round of tests, with a time of 1:46.74, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra had a time of 1:54.64.

In the second round the iPhone 12 Pro Max was also fastest, so it ended up being the fastest out of the two handsets in these tests. The iPhone had a total time of 02:29.97 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 a total time of 02:40.62.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

