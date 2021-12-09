Speed Test: iOS 15.2 RC vs iOS 15.1 (Video)

Earlier we saw a video of the new iOS 15.2 Release Candidate and now we have a speed test of OS 15.2 RC vs iOS 15.1.

The video below shows us OS 15.2 RC vs iOS 15.1 running side by side on a range of devices, up first is the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 11 is next at 05:18, followed by the iPhone Xr at 10:48, the iPhone 8 at 16:07, the iPhone 7 at 21:41, the iPhone 6S at 27:56 and finally the iPhone SE at 34:18.

As we can see from the video there is a minor difference in boot times on the iPhone 12, although only a split second with the new iOS 15.2 software. There are no improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 11, the handset running the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate booted up slightly quicker, there were no speed improvements in the range of apps.

In the test with the iPhone XR the device running the iOS 15.2 RC was the first to boot up, the app speeds appear the same on both devices.

The iPhone 8 handset running the iOS 15.1 software booted up a split second faster than the handset with iOS 15.2, there were no improvements in the app speed.

With the test of the iPhone 7, the device running iOS 15.1 was also the first to boot up, with no improvements in apps, this was also the same on the iPhone 6S.

In the final test with the iPhone SE, the handset running the ioS 15.1 booted up first, with no improvements in app speed.

as we can see from the tests, newer devices boot up faster with the iOS 15.2 software, and older devices are slightly slower. We are expecting Apple to release its iOS 15.2 software sometime next week.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

