Speed Test: iOS 14.4 Release Candidate (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 14.4 Release Candidate, we have already seen a couple of hands on videos of the software and now we have a speed test. The Release Candidate is basically the final beta of the software and should be the same version that is released to everyone.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives is a look at the new iOS 14.4 Release Candidate up against the current iOS release. If you want a specific device, the iPhone SE is up first, iPhone 6S at 07:16, iPhone 7 at 13:53, iPhone 8 at 20:06, iPhone XR at 26:41 and the iPhone 11 at 32:23.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in iOS 14.4 RC over iOS 14.3 in either the boot times or the apps. The software comes with some new features and also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Assuming there are no issues with the Release Candidate, we are expecting Apple to release the final version of the software this week, probably some time tomorrow.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals