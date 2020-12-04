Speed Test iOS 14.3 Beta 3 vs iOS 14.2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.3 beta 3 to developers and public beat testers and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.3 Beta 3 vs iOS 14.2.

In the video from iAppleBytes the iOS 14.3 Beta 3 vs iOS 14.2 speed test is run on a range of devices, the iPhone SE starts at 00:11, the iPhone 6S at 07:15, the iPhone 7 at 13:59, the iPhone 8 at 20:40, the iPhone XR at 27:29 and the iPhone 11 at 33:18.

As we can see from the video there do no appear to be any major speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 14.3 compared to iOS 14.2.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 14.3 software update some time soon, it should either be released this month or in early January.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

