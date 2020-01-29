Speed test iOS 13.3 vs iOS 13.3.1 (Video)

Apple has now released their iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 software updates and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.3 vs iOS 13.3.1 .

In the video below we get to see iOS 13.3 run side by side with iOS 13.3.1 on a number of devices, this includes the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and the iPhone XR.

As we can see from the video the results in this latest speed test are similar to the previous video we saw of the last iOS 13.3.1 beta.

There are no major speed improvements in the new iOS 13.3.1 software over iOS 13.3 in either the various apps or in boot up times.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

