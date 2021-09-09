Computer peripheral and hardware manufacturer XPG has unveiled their latest memory modules in the form of the Spectrix D50 Rog-Certified DDR4 RGB memory constructed using “high quality” chips to provide users with the best quality and reliability available. The memory modules come with a lifetime warranty and will be available in a dual-channel kit consisting of 2x 8 GB sticks.

The Republic of Gamers (ROG) -certified DDR4 RGB memory module is specifically tuned to work with ROG motherboards for uncompromised gaming performance. What’s more, it also supports Intel XMP for easy overclocking and features RGB lighting for dazzling gaming flair.

Spectrix D50 Rog-Certified DDR4 RGB memory

“The SPECTRIX D50 ROG-CERTIFIED DDR4 RGB has passed strict ROG overclocking and compatibility tests, ensuring optimal performance with ROG Intel DDR4 motherboards. This means ROG users can enjoy excellent performance of up to 3600 MHz and a 5% clock boost without fretting over compatibility. SPECTRIX D50 ROG-CERTIFIED DDR4 RGB is also compatible with motherboards that support Intel XMP 2.0 for straightforward overclocking without the need to go into BIOS.”

“For gaming flair, the SPECTRIX D50 ROG-CERTIFIED DDR4 RGB sports programmable RGB lighting that can be easily controlled via the ROG AURA SYNC app. The RGB lighting compliments the understated yet elegant design of the module, which is characterized by simple contours and sleek lines.”

Source : XPG

