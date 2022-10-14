Mirrosky smart space telescope

Mirrosky is a new stargazing telescope equipped with an integrated celestial library and technology to make it even easier to find exciting areas to view in the night sky. The space telescope is equipped with automatic stargazing algorithms providing smart an easy set up and use, wherever you may be located. Providing easy access to the night sky and it’s amazing formations, stars and planets.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $499 or £441 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Mirrosky is a smart telescope that automatically calculates the coordinates of celestial bodies, making it easier to capture the best photos. The device also has built-in acceleration sensor and electronic compass sensor, plus a photoelectric sensor for the automatic initialization of coordinates.”

Smart telescope

The Mirrosky space telescope features a 127MM Maksutov-Cassegrain high-definition coated optical lens, an additional 50MM high-definition optical finder set, a fully computerized theodolite bracket, together with a reliable and sturdy stainless steel tripod. Once you have located an area of interest you can use the 500M pixel HD smart camera module to monitor and capture pictures.

If the Mirrosky campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Mirrosky smart telescope project review the promotional video below.

“It broadens the use of longitude and latitude ceremony astronomical telescope, satisfies the desire of beginners to explore deep space, and makes the device more cost-effective. It can be used as a professional astronomical telescope or as an educational tool for children. The Mirrosky allows you to see the stars and planets with your own eyes.”

“Supernova 127AZ, the advanced version of the latitude and longitude ritual astronomical telescope is a modular component that is easy and quick to install. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the smart telescope, jump over to the official Mirrosky crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

