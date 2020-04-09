Sony Xperia 10 MK II launching June 15th for £320

The Sony Xperia 10 MK II was made official back in February and now it looks like the handset will go on sale in the UK in June.

The device is listed with an online retailer with a launch date of June for £319.98, the listing ha now been removed but a screenshot was posted on Reddit.

As a reminder the Sony Xperia 10 MK II will come with a 6 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

Processing comes with a Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage, there will also be a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset will come with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and three rear cameras, these will include a 12 megapixel rear camera and two 8 megapixel rear cameras.

Source GSM Arena

