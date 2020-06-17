Sony Xperia 10 II and Xperia L4 land on Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile has announced that they have added to of Sony’s latest smartphones to their range, the Sony Xperia 10 II and Xperia L4.

Both handsets are available on a range of contracts with Sky Mobile, the Sony Xperia 10 II is available for £18 a month and the Xperia L4 from £13 a month.

Perfect for streaming TV and movies, the Xperia 10 II’s 21:9 six-inch OLED display makes entertainment on the go better than ever before. Sky Mobile and Sky TV customers can stream unlimited sports, movies and TV shows with the Sky Go and Sky Kids app, without using any data.



The Xperia 10 II also boasts Sony’s triple lens camera, with ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto technology giving customers the best shot, no matter what. Plus, the Xperia 10 II has an IP65/68 rating meaning it’s water and dust resistant, and with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6, is built to last.

You can find out more details about the various contracts available for the Sony Xperia 10 II and Xperia L4 over at Sky Mobile at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile

