Sony Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G lens unveiled

Sony has announced that it is launching a new compact, lightweight full-frame lens, the Sony Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G lens.

The new Sony Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G lens will retail for €1600 in Europe and £1400 in the UK and it will be available from February.

Sony is redefining the standard zoom category of lenses with the introduction of the FE 20-70mm F4 G (model – SEL2070G) that boasts an ultra-wide 20-70 mm zoom range in a remarkably compact, lightweight full-frame lens, with a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range. With impressive G LensTM image quality, high speed accuracy and tracking AF and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability, this new lens is designed for a wide range of creators. The FE 20-70mm F4 G is the perfect choice for a variety of content capture like vlogging and movie production through to still shots of portraits and landscapes.

“The introduction of the FE 20-70mm F4 G sees the standard zoom category of lenses redefined”, said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe. “The new concept lens has an incredible, ultra-wide zoom range from 20 mm through to 70 mm to ensure true versatility – perfectly designed for both still and video creators with its sophisticated imagery and high-level operability”.

You can find out more information about the new Sony Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G lens over at Sony at the link below.

Source Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more