Sony Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G lens unveiled

Sony has announced that it is launching a new compact, lightweight full-frame lens, the Sony Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G lens.

The new Sony Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G lens will retail for €1600 in Europe and £1400 in the UK and it will be available from February.

Sony is redefining the standard zoom category of lenses with the introduction of the FE 20-70mm F4 G (model – SEL2070G) that boasts an ultra-wide 20-70 mm zoom range in a remarkably compact, lightweight full-frame lens, with a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range. With impressive G LensTM image quality, high speed accuracy and tracking AF and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability, this new lens is designed for a wide range of creators. The FE 20-70mm F4 G is the perfect choice for a variety of content capture like vlogging and movie production through to still shots of portraits and landscapes.

“The introduction of the FE 20-70mm F4 G sees the standard zoom category of lenses redefined”, said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe. “The new concept lens has an incredible, ultra-wide zoom range from 20 mm through to 70 mm to ensure true versatility – perfectly designed for both still and video creators with its sophisticated imagery and high-level operability”.



Source Sony





