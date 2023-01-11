Sony Walkman NW-A306 music player unveiled

Sony has added a new Walkman to its lineup with the launch of the new Sony Walkman NW-A306 , the device is designed to give you up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Sony has said that the new Walkman comes with DSEE Ultimate which is designed to enhance music streaming quality.

The NW-A306 is designed for discerning users looking for high quality sound and style. This stylish and compact music player lets users download and stream more of the music they love. The NW-A306 series is dedicated to delivering exceptional music experiences right from the user’s pocket thanks to full Wi-Fi® compatibility, weighing just 113 grams plus the comfort and function of both a 3.6” (9.14cm) touch screen and tactile physical music controls.

The NW-A306 uses Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate™ (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which accurately upscales compressed digital music files to higher quality. The evolving algorithm now delivers even greater benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless codec audio. Restoring acoustic subtleties and dynamic range provides a richer, more complete listening experience.



With further progress from its predecessor models, listeners can enjoy DSEE Ultimate™ for upscaling music, whether it is Wi-Fi® streamed or downloaded. Plus DSEE Ultimate™ can also be enjoyed with wireless headphones.

You can find out more details about the new Sony Walkman NW-A306 over at Sony the link below. The device will retail for £350 in the UK and €400 in Europe and it will go on sale later this month.

Source Sony





