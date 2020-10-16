Sony Spatial Reality Display unveiled for $5,000

Sony has unveiled a new Spatial Reality Display measuring approximately 383 x 232 x 231 mm and equipped with Sony’s award-winning Eye-Sensing Light Field Display (ELFD) technology. The SR Display enables creators across a variety of industries, from automotive and industrial design, to Computer Graphics (CG) and Visual Effects (VFX) designers and creators in film to bring ideas to life in stunning 3D displays. Check out the video below to learn more from Sony.

“Discover a new visual medium with Sony’s Spatial Reality Display. Our legacies of cutting-edge visual and spatial realities combine in an incredible 3D optical experience where detailed texture, high contrast, and luminous brightness come together to create a portal to another world.”

High-speed Vision Sensor – The SR Display is based an innovative high-speed vision sensor which follows exact eye position in space, on vertical, horizontal and depth axes simultaneously. The display monitors eye movement down to the millisecond, while rendering the image instantaneously, based on the location and position of the viewer’s eyes. This allows creators to interact with their designs in a highly-realistic virtual, 3D environment, from any angle without glasses.

Real-time Rendering Algorithm – Additionally, the SR Display leverages an original processing algorithm to display content in real-time. This allows the stereoscopic image to appear as smooth as real life, even if the viewer moves around.

Micro Optical Lens – The micro optical lens is positioned precisely over the stunning 15.6 inches (diag.) LCD display. This lens divides the image into the left and right eyes allowing for stereoscopic viewing with just the naked eye.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We’re excited to bring the world’s best technology to bear, moving the design and creation industry forward, particularly as the shift to digital has become so pronounced,” stated Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. “This technology drives new versatility, allowing us to advance an entirely new medium and experience for designers and creators everywhere.”

“Our unique eye-sensing technology constantly senses the position of your eyes and delivers a bright, clear 3D image to each one. Content extends deep within the display from any viewing angle. Simply moving around—up or down, side to side—makes you feel like you’re interacting with the content right in front of you. Sony’s proprietary high-speed sensor follows eye movement down to the millisecond, sensing pupil position through space on all three axes: vertical, horizontal, and even depth.”

For more information on the new Sony Spatial Reality Display jump over to the official Sony electronics website by following the link below, where you can register your details to be notified as soon the new display is made available.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals