Sony PS5 Pro vs. PS5: The Ultimate Showdown – 18 Game-Changing Differences

The release of the Sony PS5 Pro has sparked interest among gaming enthusiasts, as it promises to deliver enhanced performance and features compared to its predecessor, the PS5. In the video below, ZONEofTECH walks us through the key differences between the two consoles, examining their design, hardware, performance, and other essential aspects to help you make an informed decision when considering an upgrade.

Design and Accessories: Modular Approach and USB-C Upgrades

One of the most notable changes in the PS5 Pro is its modular disc drive. Unlike the original PS5, which had an integrated disc drive, the PS5 Pro offers the flexibility to purchase the disc drive as an optional attachment for $80. This modular approach allows users to customize their console based on their preferences and needs. However, it’s important to note that the PS5 Pro does not include a stand-out of the box, which is available separately for an additional $30.

The PS5 Pro also features larger grills on the sides, which may require specific covers that are not yet available in the market. Another change in the design is the front panel, which now sports two USB-C ports instead of the combination of one USB-C and one USB-A port found in the original PS5. Despite these modifications, the PS5 Pro maintains the same height as its predecessor but matches the width of the PS5 Slim.

Storage and Connectivity: Expanded Capacity and Future-Proofing

Storage capacity is a crucial factor for many gamers, and the PS5 Pro delivers in this aspect. With a generous 2TB of storage, it offers a significant upgrade from the original PS5’s 825GB and the PS5 Slim’s 1TB. This expanded storage allows users to install and store more games without the need for frequent deletions or external storage solutions. Additionally, the PS5 Pro retains the M.2 expansion slot, providing the option to further increase storage capacity if needed.

In terms of connectivity, the PS5 Pro takes a step into the future with its Wi-Fi 7 support. This upgrade ensures that the console is well-equipped to handle faster internet speeds as they become more widely available, future-proofing the device for the years to come.

Performance: Enhanced Graphics and Ray Tracing Capabilities

While the PS5 Pro maintains the same CPU as the original PS5, it features significant improvements in its GPU. With 67% more compute units and 28% faster memory, the PS5 Pro delivers a substantial 45% faster rendering in games. This boost in performance is further enhanced by the adoption of AMD’s RDNA 4 GPU architecture, which brings advanced ray tracing capabilities to the table.

The PS5 Pro also introduces PSSR technology, allowing the upscaling of games to higher quality. This technology allows for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and even supports 8K resolution, providing a more immersive and visually stunning gaming experience.

Game Compatibility and Developer Support: The “PS5 Pro Enhanced” Label

To fully harness the power of the PS5 Pro, games need to be updated to take advantage of its enhanced capabilities. Games that have received these updates will carry a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label, indicating that they have been optimized for the new console. It’s important to keep in mind that not all games may receive these updates immediately, and the extent of the enhancements may vary from game to game.

The PS5 Pro also offers a boost mode for improved performance in PS4 games and enhanced image quality for PSVR 2 and select PS4 titles. This backward compatibility ensures that players can enjoy their existing game library with improved visuals and performance.

Audio and Accessories: Compatibility and Reliability

For audio enthusiasts, the PS5 Pro is compatible with the PlayStation Pulse Elite headphones and Pulse Explore earbuds. These accessories provide a high-quality audio experience, immersing players in the game world. However, it’s worth noting that there have been some reported issues with dongle reliability for lossless audio, which may be a concern for some users.

Price and Trade-In Options: A Significant Investment

The PS5 Pro comes with a premium price tag of $700, which is a significant increase from the original PS5. This higher cost may be a deterrent for some consumers, especially those who recently purchased the PS5. Unfortunately, Sony does not offer any official trade-in options for the PS5 Pro, although retailers like GameStop may provide trade-in deals to offset the cost of the upgrade.

Game-Specific Performance: Mixed Results and Limitations

While the PS5 Pro offers substantial improvements in overall performance, it’s important to consider that not all games will benefit equally from these enhancements. Some games, particularly those that are heavily CPU-dependent like GTA 6, may face limitations in fully using the PS5 Pro’s capabilities. Additionally, existing games that have been updated for the PS5 Pro have shown mixed results, with some only offering better graphics at 30 frames per second rather than a full 60 FPS experience.

In conclusion, the PS5 Pro presents a significant upgrade over the original PS5, with notable improvements in storage capacity, connectivity, and graphical performance. However, the higher price point and the dependency on game updates to fully leverage its capabilities may make it a less compelling upgrade for some users, especially those who are satisfied with their current PS5 experience. Ultimately, the decision to invest in the PS5 Pro will depend on individual preferences, budget, and the specific games one intends to play.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



