Sony is withdrawing from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus

Sony is the latest company to announce that they are withdrawing from Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus.

The company has announced that it will now hold is MWC press conference online via its YouTube channel on the 24th of February.

Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30th, 2020.

As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

The press conference will take place at 8.30 AM CET on the 24th of February on the Sony Xperia YouTube channel.

Source Sony

