Sony DualShock 4 Back Button accessory arrives Jan 23rd for $30

Following on from its unveiling last year during December 2019 Sony is gearing up to make its unique PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 controller Back Button Attachment available for PlayStation gamers on January 23rd, 2020 priced at just $30. Rather than creating a new PlayStation 4 controller to offer a similar professional style device as Microsoft with their Xbox Elite v2 controller. Sony have opted for a rather curious solution which adds two customisable buttons to the back of your DualShock 4 controller. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more.

“Introducing the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment to gamers of all skill levels who enjoy playing competitively. This new attachment elevates your gameplay by delivering more versatility and performance, while maintaining the comfort and feel of the DualShock 4 wireless controller you’ve come to love.”

Features of the PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment :

– Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.

– Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

– Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.

The PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment launches in US and Canada on January 23rd, 2020, priced at $29.99 USD, $39.99 CAD.

Source: Sony

