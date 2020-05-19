Sony and Microsoft team up on AI enabled cameras

Last week Sony announced their new IMX 500 and IMX 501 intelligent vision sensors and now they have teamed up with Microsoft and will used Microsoft Azure Ai with their new cameras.

Microsoft Azure Ai will be embedded into the new Sony IMX 500 and IMX 501 intelligent vision sensors.

“By linking Sony’s innovative imaging and sensing technology with Microsoft’s excellent cloud AI services, we will deliver a powerful and convenient platform to the smart camera market. Through this platform, we hope to support the creativity of our partners and contribute to overcoming challenges in various industries,” said Terushi Shimizu, Representative Director and President, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

“Video analytics and smart cameras can drive better business insights and outcomes across a wide range of scenarios for businesses,” said Takeshi Numoto, corporate vice president and commercial chief marketing officer at Microsoft. “Through this partnership, we’re combining Microsoft’s expertise in providing trusted, enterprise-grade AI and analytics solutions with Sony’s established leadership in the imaging sensors market to help uncover new opportunities for our mutual customers and partners.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Microsoft and sony over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

