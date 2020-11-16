Some older MacBook Pro notebooks getting bricked by macOS Big Sur

Apple released their macOS Big Sur software update last week and now it looks like some people are having issues with the update.

There are reports of some owners of older MacBook Pro laptops having their device bricked when installing the update.

The screen appears to go black during the update and any of the reset options like NVRAM, reset SMC, entering Safe Mode and more appear not to be working, so the device is stuck with the black screen.

This is apparently happening with some late 2013 and mid 24 models of the 13 inch MacBook Pro, these are the oldest models of this device that are supported by the software.

If you have had this issue then it is recommended that you contact Apple direct as some owners are being told to book their device in for a repair with Apple.

Source MacRumors

