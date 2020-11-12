Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



macOS Big Sur is coming later today

By

macOS Big Sur

The new macOS Big Sur software update will be released later today, the software will bring a new design to the Mac and also a wide range of new features.

According to the guys over at MacRumors, Apple will be releasing the update at 10 AM PST or 6PM GMT, you can see a full list of times that it will be available by country, over at the MacRumors website at the link below.

The update will come with a range of new feature that will include major updates for many of Appl’s own apps like Photos, Maps and many more.

It will also include a new design, plus an updated Control Center with a range of customization options and also an updated notification center which can also be customized.

Source MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Technology News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals