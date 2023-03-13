BIOSTAR B760MZ-E PRO Socket LGA1700 motherboard

BIOSTAR has introduced the new addition to its ever-growing range of motherboards announcing the introduction of the new B760MZ-E PRO Socket LGA1700 motherboard. The board supports 12th and 13th Generation Intel Core processors as well as supporting 4-DIMM DDR5 and up to 128 GB memory if desired. As well as supporting PCIe M.2 4.0 (64 Gb/s) and HDMI 1.4 port to deliver “crystal-clear visuals and sound” says BIOSTAR.

“Whether you are a professional creator seeking the hottest mid-range hardware on the market, a business professional requiring reliable and efficient computing power, or a casual user needing a seamless computing experience, the B760MZ-E PRO has you covered. Its cutting-edge technology, advanced DDR5 memory support, lightning-fast transfer speeds, and connectivity options make it the ultimate choice for those seeking a high-performance motherboard that can handle anything thrown its way.”

LGA1700 Motherboard

“The BIOSTAR B760MZ-E PRO motherboard is a carefully designed solution that offers advanced features and convenience to professional users. With its 2.5 GbE LAN port powered by Realtek’s RTL8125B LAN chipset and support for WiFi 6 & 6E modules (No WiFi card included), users can experience lightning-fast internet connectivity. Additionally, the motherboard features ample USB connectivity options, both internally and through the rear I/O panel. These options include the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, which makes it easy to connect peripherals and devices to the motherboard.”

“Overall, the BIOSTAR B760MZ-E PRO motherboard is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a high-performance workstation with advanced connectivity options and features. With its intelligent design choices and exceptional performance, this motherboard delivers unparalleled stability and reliability, making it an intelligent investment for personal and professional computing needs.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. But more information is available over on the official BIOSTAR website by following the link below.

Source : BIOSTAR





