JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds perfect for snowboarding

Following on from the unveiling of their new JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds at CES 2023 in January. JBL have this week announced snowboarder Russell Winfield and an All-Star Team of Elite Riders have been given a chance to try out the new Endurance Peak 3 earbuds as they spread some snow in Park City, Utah. “JBL has always been very intentional in its innovation, pushing the boundaries with cutting-edge product and partnering with likeminded artists and athletes who champion unfiltered expression,” said Daniel Lee, Chief Marketing Officer for HARMAN.

JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds

“JBL’s newest audio innovation is dropping live in a first-of-its-kind snowboarding event, with a jump-track style course designed by snowboarding legend Russell Winfield. Peaks on Peaks, will showcase a limited edition on-snow capsule collection featuring outerwear with custom artwork by Travis Spinks. JBL Global Ambassadors professional snowboarder Zeb Powell and basketball phenoms Josh Giddey and Tristan Jass will represent slope-side, putting the JBL Endurance Peak earbuds through the paces when they hit the court later. Along with special guests; actor Angus Cloud and model Jordyn Woods.”

“Streaming live from the prestigious Park City Mountain Resort at 2 p.m. MT on February 18th, Russell Winfield and his hand-selected team of 11 of the world’s most accomplished Pro Snowboarders – including Zeb Powell, Red Gerard, Brenna Huckaby, Hailey Langland and more – will shred a course of ramps and rails in a live-action style showcase. Riders will be repping peak-inspired gear featuring artwork by Travis Spinks, while putting the Endurance Peak 3 to the most extreme challenges in a clash of culture and sports.”

Source : JBL





