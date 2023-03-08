Sniper Elite 5 Season Two now available

Today Sniper Elite 5 Season Two is available to download bringing with it free content a new campaign mission and more. Steven Archer from game design studio Rebellion has taken to the official Xbox News site to reveal more about what you can expect from the latest content.

With two new immersive Campaign Missions, six packs of authentic World War 2 weapons and new skins for both characters and weapons, Sniper Elite 5’s Season Pass Two comes packed with new content. Divided into four content drops, your Season Pass content will become available in-game once it is released.

Season Pass Two contains:

– 2 Campaign Missions

– 6 Weapon Packs

– 2 Weapon Skin Packs

– 4 Character Skins

Sniper Elite 5 Season Two

“Developed in partnership with our friends at Flix Interactive, the new Rough Landing mission takes you deep into dense woodland after a group of Allied airmen have been shot down and are now being hunted by Nazi forces. They are holding invaluable intelligence that needs to be kept out of enemy hands at all costs. It’s down to you to find the crash sites and discover where the airmen are holding up.”

“Playable in both single player and co-op, the expansive map offers a wide variety of challenges with thick forest areas, a village, a mine shaft, and huge railway bridge for you to explore. There will also be plenty of opportunity for close quarters combat, meaning that you may need some additional firepower.”

“A famously powerful and reliable Russian rifle, the Mosin-Nagant has seen frequent use from its development in the 19th century to modern times, with the M91/30 the most prolific variant. It has excellent stopping power, thanks to its 7.62mm Russian rounds, and offers great stability, making it an excellent choice for long range sniping.”

Source : Steam : Microsoft





