Sneak Peek: Uncover the Future of Apple CarPlay in iOS 18

Apple is set to release iOS 18 later this year, and with it comes a host of updates to Apple CarPlay. While the changes may seem subtle at first glance, they are designed to enhance accessibility, improve sound settings, and provide users with greater customization options for the user interface. Additionally, iOS 18 introduces new features aimed at elevating the overall user experience and promoting safety while driving.

It is important to note that iOS 18 is currently in beta, and users are strongly advised against installing it on their primary devices. Beta versions are meant for testing purposes and may contain bugs or stability issues that could impact the functionality of your device. The video below gives us a look at some of the new Apple Car Play features coming in the iOS 18 update.

Building on the Foundation of iOS 17

Before diving into the specifics of iOS 18, let’s take a moment to recap the updates introduced in iOS 17. The previous version of Apple CarPlay brought several notable improvements, including:

Larger buttons for easier navigation

A selection of new wallpapers to personalize the interface

SharePlay functionality for shared media experiences

Integration of EV chargers in Apple Maps

Offline maps for uninterrupted navigation

These features laid the groundwork for the enhancements coming in iOS 18.

Visual Refinements in Apple Maps

One of the first things users will notice in iOS 18 is the subtle changes to the color scheme in Apple Maps. The update introduces a gradient effect, adding depth and visual interest to the map interface. Additionally, points of interest (POIs) now feature different colors, making them easier to distinguish at a glance.

Accessibility Enhancements

iOS 18 places a strong emphasis on accessibility, ensuring that Apple CarPlay is usable by a wider range of individuals. The update includes a new menu with color filters, allowing users to adjust the display to their specific needs. The available filters include:

Red-green

Green-red

Blue-yellow

Grayscale

Furthermore, iOS 18 introduces a bold text option, improving readability for those with visual impairments. Users will also have the ability to control CarPlay using voice commands through the iPhone microphone, providing a hands-free way to navigate menus and interact with the system.

Sound Settings and Awareness

iOS 18 brings several updates to sound settings, aimed at enhancing the audio experience and promoting safety. One notable feature is the automatic silent mode activation when entering the car. This ensures that notifications and alerts do not distract the driver while on the road.

For hearing-impaired users, iOS 18 introduces a new feature that recognizes horns and emergency vehicle sirens. This alerts the driver to potential hazards and helps them stay aware of their surroundings.

Enhanced Communication and Personalization

iOS 18 brings a small but meaningful update to the messaging experience in CarPlay. Users will now see contact profile pictures displayed alongside messages, adding a personal touch to communication.

For passengers prone to motion sickness, iOS 18 introduces a new feature that mimics the car’s movements on the screen. This subtle animation is designed to reduce the discrepancy between visual perception and the motion of the vehicle, potentially alleviating symptoms of motion sickness.

Apple Intelligence and Siri

While the specifics are still unclear, iOS 18 is expected to bring new AI features and animations to Apple CarPlay. However, the availability of these features within CarPlay and across different regions remains uncertain. As more information becomes available, users can expect to learn more about how Apple Intelligence and Siri will enhance the CarPlay experience.

The Future of CarPlay: Next-Gen Integration

Looking beyond iOS 18, Apple has teased a next-generation CarPlay experience that promises deeper integration with vehicle functions. This full-screen experience aims to seamlessly blend CarPlay with the car’s dashboard, displaying information such as speed and revs.

However, it is important to note that this next-gen CarPlay will likely be limited to newer car models. The deep integration required for this experience demands reliable and consistent communication between CarPlay and the vehicle’s systems, which may not be feasible in older models.

User Feedback and Feature Requests

As with any update, user feedback plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Apple CarPlay. iOS 18 addresses several feature requests from the community, but there is always room for improvement. Some popular requests include:

Customizable icons and wallpapers for a more personalized experience

Integration of Apple Intelligence, the new Siri, and potentially even ChatGPT for enhanced voice assistance

Inclusion of a weather app for quick access to forecasts and conditions

Enhanced integration for electric vehicles (EVs), including improved charge point search and battery state awareness

Apple encourages users to share their feedback and feature requests through official channels, as this input helps guide the development of future updates.

Conclusion

iOS 18 brings a collection of minor but meaningful updates to Apple CarPlay, focusing on accessibility, user interface refinements, and sound settings. While these changes may not be groundbreaking, they demonstrate Apple’s commitment to continuously improving the CarPlay experience.

Looking ahead, the next-generation CarPlay promises a more immersive and integrated experience, blurring the lines between the car’s dashboard and the infotainment system. However, this advanced functionality will likely be limited to newer car models, as it requires deep integration with the vehicle’s systems.

As users eagerly await the release of iOS 18 later this year, they can look forward to a more accessible, customizable, and user-friendly CarPlay experience. And with the opportunity to provide feedback and feature requests, the community can help shape the future of Apple CarPlay.

