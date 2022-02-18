New Snapchat username change feature rolls out Feb 23rd

Snapchat have this week announced that users of the service will be able to change their usernames later this month. Without the changes interfering with any aspects of your account such as your friends list, Snap scores, Codes, memories and more.

The new feature will be rolling out to all devices on both Android and iOS globally starting later this month on February 23rd 2022. As you problem of already just you will be able to select usernames that are already in use.

But if you decide to change your name you will only be able to do so once per year. Check out the quick info instructions below to learn how to quickly change your user name.

To change your Snapchat username :

1. Select the icon in the top left corner of your Snapchat screen to open the profile page.

2.Enter Settings by tapping the gear icon in the top right-hand corner.

3. Tap “Username” then “Change Username”

4. Enter your new chosen Snapchat username and press Next to check its availability

5. Confirm you would like to change your username to finish

Being able to change usernames has been one of the most highly requested features from the Snapchat community and it now seems that Facebook has taken heed. Keep an eye out for the new feature rolling out early next week. This new way of changing your Snapchat username will supersede the older workaround for the displayed Snapchat username. If you’re interested in learning more about Snapchat Streaks or what Snapchat Pending means jump over to our previous articles

Source : Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals