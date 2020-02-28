Smithsonian Open Access provides access to 2.8 million CC0 images at launch

This month the Smithsonian museums have launched their new Smithsonian Open Access resource providing the public with access to 2.8 million images that launch. All of which have been released into the public domain as Creative Commons Zero (CC0), meaning you can use, transform, and share our open access assets without asking permission from the Smithsonian.

Learn more about the Smithsonian Open Access digital resources that allow you to discover, create and imagine using a huge resource of images and data from across 19 museums.

“Open access is a unique opportunity to bring Smithsonian collections to people in new ways, to engage with the public, and provide important context for challenging 21st-century issues. With Smithsonian Open Access, we’re increasing the public’s ability to use millions of digital assets—2D and 3D images and data. Open Access items carry what’s called a CC0 designation. This means the Smithsonian dedicates the digital asset into the public domain, meaning it is free of copyright restrictions and you can use it for any purpose, free of charge, without further permission from the Smithsonian. As new images are digitized, if they are determined to be copyright-free, the Smithsonian will dedicate them as CC0 ongoing.”

“Welcome to Smithsonian Open Access, where you can download, share, and reuse millions of the Smithsonian’s images—right now, without asking. With new platforms and tools, you have easier access to nearly 3 million 2D and 3D digital items from our collections—with many more to come. This includes images and data from across the Smithsonian’s 19 museums, nine research centers, libraries, archives, and the National Zoo. Visit our “Open Access Remix” page for examples of creative and innovative projects based on our open access collections.”

Source : Smithsonian

