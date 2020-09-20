Blurams smart video doorbell from $69

Blurams have created a new smart video doorbell which is launched by Indiegogo this month and is now available from $69.Blurams is more than a doorbell but an ultra-versatile “personal doorman” that is AI smart, ever-ready and reliable. Capable of recognizing, remembering and automatically repling to your visitors, friends and family members with the exclusive custom quick voice message response. Customized especially for you and your family and friends says its creators. Watch the demonstration video below to see the Blurams smart video doorbell in action.

“Blurams provides 72 hours of free cloud storage service for life. The user data is stored on Amazon Cloud AWS, which is absolutely safe and will not leak personal privacy. Secure, private and reliable! Full-event recording makes your every brilliant moment counts! The free one-month trial for a 15-day rolling cloud storage option ensures all your data available at any time you need without any monthly service charges or hidden fees.”

“Blurams captures who’s at your doorstep in a smarter and self-moving way that other doorbell can’t catch up. The doorbell is activated instantly when pressed or a person detected by the PIR sensor. It intelligently identifies the visitors, starts recording and sends real-time notifications. No matter sunny days or dark nights, Blurams always knows ahead and acts brilliantly. Two-way audio, 32 ring tones chime & 1080P video communication and quiet time mode make everything hearable, visible and simple!”

Source : Indiegogo

