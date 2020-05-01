Take digital notes with the SyncPen smart pen and Newyes LCD pad

When combined the SyncPen and NEWYES LCD pad enable you to quickly and conveniently take notes without wasting any paper. Launched via Kickstarter this week the second-generation Smart pen is now available to back with earlybird pledges available from $30 offering a 15% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

“No matter how advanced artificial intelligence may be, people still get emotional about handwriting, which nothing can truly replace. In order to continue handwriting and improve the experience of digital handwriting, the ‘smart’ pen is becoming more and more popular.

To meet demands, there are many smart pens of different quality on the market. If you want a good quality smart pen, it can be very expensive. If you want a cheap one, it is often neither smart nor convenient.

The NEWYES SyncPen is different. It feels like an ordinary pen. We believe that a true smart pen should feel like any other regular pen. The NEWYES SyncPen also comes with several special functions and is at a very reasonable price. We guarantee that the NEWYES SyncPen is your best choice if:

– you have trouble switching between writing traditional notes and electronic editable notes

– you struggle with converting hand-drawn design drafts into electronic drafts

– you find it difficult to find your notes and to organize them

– you are a huge fan of handwriting or the paperless concept

For more information jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals