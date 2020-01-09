Upgrade your deadbolt with the new August smart lock

Smart lock manufacturer August has unveiled their latest locking mechanism in the form of the all-new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock which is now available to pre-order and includes a number of new features as well as being able to control the lock from your Apple Watch or smartphone.

August knows you have returned home through geo-fencing and automatically unlocks the front door. So you’ll never have to pull out your phone or fumble around for your keys when you’re carrying all your stuff. Auto-Lock automatically secures your front door once it’s closed or after a specified amount of time, for up to 30 minutes. Enjoy peace-of-mind never worrying if your door is locked.

“Upgrade your deadbolt with the all-new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Remotely lock or unlock the door, check door status, grant virtual guest keys, and see who’s coming and going. Or use your favorite voice assistant to control your door. Our smart lock is easy to install and attaches to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door so you can keep your original keys. And with built-in Wi-Fi, our lock requires no additional bridge to connect.”

“At August, our mission is to make our customers’ lives simpler and more secure. We believe data privacy and security is just as important as the physical security of your home. From data encryption to mandatory two-factor authentication and securing your lock – we’ve got your back.”

Source: August

