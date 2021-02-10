WeeyLock smart bicycle lock hits Kickstarter

Cyclists searching for a smart bicycle lock to help keep their ride secure when unattended, may be interested in the WeeyLock bike lock offering GPS tracking, theft alert, cycle data recording, smart phone unlocking and more. The WeeyLock bicycle lock is also equipped with a solar panel allowing it to charge during daylight hours making sure it is always ready to alert you of any unwanted third-party interference while your bike is stationary. Equipped with 100 dB alarm and weatherproof WeeyLock even enables you to share your bike using the smart phone companion application allowing others to be authorised to unlock your bike when requested.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $79 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the WeeyLock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the WeeyLock bicycle lock project view the promotional video below.

“Today, more and more cyclists have stopped using traditional bike locks. They are cumbersome, hard to use, expensive, and just not that secure. Not to mention the fact that they often leave you locked out if you forget your keys, lose the combination or fail to keep the lock charged.”

“A bicycle lock is supposed to make your life easier, not harder. That’s why we invented Weeylock, a smart, secure, and solar-powered bike lock that offers active protection with an always-on theft alert, reliable smart features, and a tamper-proof case. Leave your bike to Weeylock and enjoy a carefree riding experience.”

“Say goodbye to losing keys, forgetting lock combinations, or facing a dead battery. Weeylock supports both smartphone keyless entry and key fob unlocking. Unlock Weeylock with one simple tap using the smartphone app in seconds. Get going before everyone else. Weeylock maximizes keyless convenience for you. Each lock also comes with a key fob that offers automatic unlocking.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the bicycle lock, jump over to the official WeeyLock crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals