Kokopelli XPD Packraft small inflatable dinghy

Building on their first portable inflatable boat, Kokopelli Packraft have returned once again to Kickstarter to launch their new XPD inflatable dinghy which is small enough to fit into a carry on or in the back of your car. Enabling you to add extra scope to your adventures and reach places previously unavailable. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the inflatable dinghy which is strong enough to handle any “adventure style” say it’s creators.

Earlybird pledges are available from $549 or roughly £425 and worldwide shipping is available with fulfilment expected to take place during May 2020.

“Traditional kayaks are difficult, bulky and not designed to grab and go whenever the moment calls. You need something portable, durable, and easy to use. That’s why we designed the XPD. It allows you to head out whenever the mood strikes, whether in your backyard, at the cabin, or a remote mountain lake. Throw it in your trunk, stash it in your backpack, strap to your bike and go! It doesn’t require any previous paddling experience. Simply inflate and hit the water. “

“We’ve tested the XPD against environments all over the world. Whether shallow rivers, sharp coral reefs, ocean sounds or slot canyons, the XPD always withstands the test. Paddle in confidence knowing you’ve got a boat tough enough to withstand any challenge you throw at it. You need something easy and quick. The XPD inflates in less than 3 minutes with the included Nano Pump. The XPD is also compatible with our award winning Feather Pump. “

Source : Kickstarter

