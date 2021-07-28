NONS SL42 SLR instant camera with interchangeable lenses

The engineering team at NONS have created a new SLR instant camera in the form of the NONS SL42 Black, featuring interchangeable lenses with support for EF, M42, Nikon F, PK, CY & medium format lenses. Features of the unique instant film camera include an EF mount “SL42 is a passive EF mount camera, compatible with EF lens, and also lots of vintage lenses with an easy-to-get adapter“. Together with a prism-based SLR viewfinder making it easy for you to frame and focus your shots, support for Instax mini film and an integrated light meter with a display panel that shows the recommended aperture to get the perfect exposure or offer a starting point for your creativity.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $363 or £269 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the NONS SL42 Black campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the NONS SL42 Black SLR instant camera project watch the promotional video below.

“We take care of the hard part, so you can enjoy using the SL42 instant camera with its easy-to-use functions. SL42 is perfect for both pros and beginners. SL42 is compatible with all AI and non-AI Nikon F lenses. But since SL42 does not output any electric control signal, the modern type lenses will always work at its max aperture. We highly recommend using manual lenses (such as AI lenses with aperture ring) for a better experience.”

“The SL42 instant camera has a bulb mode (B shutter) to do long exposures. You may need an extra mechanical cable release to assist long-pressing shutter. The display panel will show the timer up to 999 seconds which is also the long exposure upper limit when working in bulb mode.”

“Could I use Canon EF lenses and how to change the aperture if there is no electronic connection? You could mount Canon EF lens directly without an adapter on the camera body and the NFE. Since SL42 does not output any electric control signal, the Canon lens will always work at its max aperture.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the SLR instant camera, jump over to the official NONS SL42 Black crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

