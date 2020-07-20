TKS waterproof EDC sling bag for all your essentials $79

Anyone in the market for a new every day carry (EDC) sling bag may be interested in the new TKS waterproof EDC sling bag launched via Kickstarter this month, which is already raised over $120,000 thanks to over 1,400 backers with still 25 days remaining. Early bird pledges are available from $79 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place early next year during January 2021.

“This is our sixth Kickstarter campaign. Our design, development, and production processes are super tight, as is our relationship with our production partners. On this our sixth product launch we are 100% confident that we will deliver your Black Ember TKS Pack without fail. Covid-19 has been affecting global market dynamics since Q4 2019. Our team has done a thorough job of retooling our processes to respond to Covid-19 challenges.

Our global fulfillment has been consolidated to our San Francisco, CA HQ, so that our core team can directly oversee the packing and shipping of your order. We are nothing if not obsessed with production quality. From time to time one of our suppliers may not meet our standards during a component review. On these occasions our policy is always to disapprove substandard components. Although this situation does not happen often, this can cause delays. But, not to worry, in the unlikely chance of a vendor delay we will always push hard to resolve the issue quickly and deliver your Black Ember TKS pack with minimal delay.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals