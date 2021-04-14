If you are searching for a high quality gadget bag you may be interested in the randoseru inspired SaKuRandoseru created by the team of developers at Purestar based in Japan. The high quality genuine leather sling backpack provides a new take on the classic randoseru bag famous in Japan. “If you’ve seen any Japanese Anime or Manga, or even Japanese films or dramas, you might have seen kids wearing a large backpack, this is the randoseru. We felt that the randoseru bag can be made to look stylish even for adults, and so we have created the Randoseru Inspired Bag for Adults”.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $275 or £200 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SaKuRandoseru campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the SaKuRandoseru sling backpack project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Randoseru has its roots reaching back to the Edo period when the Japanese military took on the same type of pack that the Netherlands used called the ransel. In 1885 during the Meiji Era, an elementary school that educated the nobility in Japan, looking to eliminate discrimination between poorer and richer students in the school, banned the use of carts and rickshaws, making the children bring their own equipment and come to school on foot. In 1887, when the Crown Prince received a back pack that resembled the back packs used by the army at the time, the bag rose in popularity overnight. From there the design changed and the name also changed to randoseru.”

“When creating this Randoseru inspired sling backpack, we set out to make sure the quality is as high as possible. We did this by choosing to use genuine leather manufactured in Japan. By choosing this over synthetic leather, we are able to create an amazing bag.The production of the SaKuRandoseru is done in Japan. Combining this with the Japanese-produced leather, we can say with pride this is a 100% MADE IN JAPAN product!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the sling backpack, jump over to the official SaKuRandoseru crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals