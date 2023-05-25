Sky News and TuneIn launch new audio channel

Sky has announced that it is launching a new audio channel with TuneIn for Sky News, the new channel will be available for free to listeners in the USA the UK, and in Ireland.

You will now be able to listen to all of the content from Sky News using the TuneIn mobile app, you can see more details about this new partnership below.

The partnership means Sky News’ award-winning non-stop news coverage is now accessible to audiences when they’re not in front of a screen and bolsters Sky News’ extensive audio offering that includes podcasts, on-demand news for smart speakers and news content for commercial radio stations.

Priya Sahathevan, Director of Commercial & Business Development, Sky News said: “We know that audio is increasingly important to our news audiences. This audio partnership with TuneIn offers Sky News audiences yet another way to access our award-winning journalism, keeping them connected to what is happening, wherever they are. Our extensive, multiplatform offering means trusted, impartial news is accessible to millions of people around the world, in whatever format suits best.”

Fergus Mellon, GM of TuneIn UK said: “Sky News is widely known for delivering breaking news, headlines and top stories from business, politics, entertainment and more. We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio news content along with building our presence in the UK to help Sky News’ audience get the information they need the most on the go and 24/7.”

You can find out more information about Sky News on the TuneIn mobile app over at Sky at the link below.

Source Sky



