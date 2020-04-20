Sky Mobile is now taking pre-orders on the iPhone SE

Sky Mobile are taking pre-orders on Apple’s new iPhone SE, the handset was unveiled last week and it will go on sale in the UK this Friday.

The iPhone SE is available on range of contracts with Sky Mobile and prices start at just £21 a month with 2GB of data. You can see some of the contracts below.

Sky Mobile pricing for all customers on iPhone SE on Swap24 plans:

Phone Data allowance Price What you get iPhone SE (64GB) 20GB of data allowance £27 per month (£15 for phone, plus £12 for 20GB data package) Unlimited calls & texts Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs 2GB of data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £21 per month (£15 for phone, plus £6 for 2GB data package) Unlimited calls & texts Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs iPhone SE (128GB) 20GB data allowance £26 per month (£20 for phone, plus £6 for 2GB data package) Unlimited calls & texts Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs 2GB data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £23 per month (£17 for phone, plus £6 for 2GB data package) Unlimited calls & texts Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs iPhone SE (256GB) 20GB data allowance £32 per month (£20 for phone, plus £12 for 20GB data package) Unlimited calls & texts Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs 2GB data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £26 per month (£20 for phone, plus £6 for 2GB data package) Unlimited calls & texts Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs

The new iPhone Se will be available from this Friday and you can now pre-order the device over at Sky Mobile at the link below.

Sky Mobile

