Skoda to ingerate ChatGPT to its cars

Skoda is the latest company to announce that it will integrate ChatGPT into its cars, yesterday we heard that Volkswagen would be bringing ChatGPT to some of its vehicles, and now Volkswagen-owned Skoda is also bringing ChatGPT to its vehicles.

ChatGPT will be integrated into the Skoda Laura voice assistant on models of Skoda vehicles which are based on their MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms, this new feature is being powered by Cerence Chat Pro which will bring ChatGPT to the cars.

The new chatbot will be offered together with the latest generation of infotainment systems from mid-2024. It will be available in the following models based on the MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms: selected versions of the Škoda Enyaq, the new-generation Škoda Superb and Kodiaq and the updated Škoda Octavia. Enabled by Cerence Chat Pro, the integration of ChatGPT into the Laura voice assistant introduces a variety of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice commands. The Laura voice assistant can be used, for example, to control the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning and answer general knowledge questions. In the future, AI will provide additional information in response to questions that go beyond this as part of its constantly growing capabilities. This can be helpful during a car journey: Enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more — completely hands-free for even more safety for driver and passengers.

You can find out more details about the integration of ChatGPT into Skoda cars over at the Skoda website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what sort of features this integration will bring to cars.

Source Skoda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals