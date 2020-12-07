SK hynix multilayered 176-Layer 4D NAND Flash unveiled



SK hynix has this weekend unveiled it new 176-Layer 4D NAND Flash, finalising the completion and development of the industrys most multilayered 176-layer 512 Gigabit (Gb) Triple-Level Cell (TLC) 4D NAND flash. SK hynix has been promoting 4D technology from the 96-layer NAND flash products that combine Charge Trap Flash (CTF) with high-integrated Peri.

“Under Cell (PUC) technology. The new 176-layer NAND flash is the third generation 4D product that secures the industry’s best number of chips per wafer. This allows the bit productivity to be improved by 35% compared to the previous generation with the differentiated cost competitiveness. The read speed of cell increased by 20% over the previous generation adopting 2-division cell array selection technology. The data transfer speed also has been improved by 33% to 1.6Gbps adopting speed-up technology without increasing the number of processes.”

“As the number of layers increases in NAND flash, the cell current reduction, the channel hole twisting, and the cell distribution deterioration due to double stack misalignment occur. SK hynix overcame these challenges by adopting innovative technologies such as cell interlayer height reduction, layer variable timing control and ultra-precise alignment and developed the industry’s top tier 176-layer NAND flash.”

– 4D NAND – SK hynix has named ‘4D NAND Flash’ to highlight the differentiation that achieves both performance and productivity at the same time by combining CTF cell structure and PUC technology from 96-layer NAND Flash in 2018.

– Charge Trap Flash (CTF) – Unlike floating gate, which stores electric charges in conductors, CTF stores electric charges in insulators, which eliminates interference between cells, improving read and write performance while reducing cell area per unit compared to floating gate technology. Most 3D NAND companies are adopting CTF.

For more information jump over to the companies press release by following the link below

Source : SK hynix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals