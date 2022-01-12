Shure SRH440A and SRH840A headphones launched

Shure has announced the launch of its latest headphones, the Shure SRH440A and SRH840A and they get a number of upgrades over the previous models.

The new Shure SRH440A and SRH840A headphones come with an updated design, improved audio, they are also designed to be more comfortable and durable.

“Today’s consumers are seeking high-quality audio without sacrificing style and comfort,” said Sean Sullivan, Global Product Manager, Listening Products, at Shure. “This upgrade delivers just that—a low-profile design that looks great on camera and improved acoustics to ensure clean, and consistent audio reproduction. Recording professionals and content creators will benefit from professional headphones that include Shure’s iconic sound signature and a fresh, modern design.”

The new models incorporate a series of design upgrades, ensuring Shure’s iconic sound quality with an exceptional look to match. Both headphones are optimized for critical listening and studio monitoring, featuring nuanced improvements including lower harmonic distortion and more precise left-right driver matching. The SRH840A offers a precisely tailored frequency response powered by 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers to deliver rich bass, a clear mid-range, and extended highs, while the wide, padded headband and collapsible design combine to create the ultimate listening experience. The SRH440A delivers detailed frequency response with accurate audio designed for podcasting, home recording, and critical editing and mixing. The consistent and uncolored sound response provides an appropriate representation of the sound, making it an ideal fit for talent in a recording session.

You can find out more information about the new Shure SRH440A and SRH840A headphones over at Shure at the link below. The SRH440A will retail for £89/ $99 / €99 and the SRH840A will retail for £135 / $149 / €149.

Source Shure

